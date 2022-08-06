Revin în actualitate cele mai puternice campionate de fotbal din Europa
Vacanţa între sezoane este aproape pe terminate în Europa. Multe campionate de fotbal şi-au reluat activitatea, au început sezonul 2022-2023.
La sfârşitul acestei săptămâni îşi fac debutul Premier League, Ligue 1 şi Bundesliga. De altfel, primele meciuri din aceste campionate le-am avut aseară: Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Lyon – Ajaccio, Frankfurt – Bayern.
Revenim aşadar cu selecţia noastră cu meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfârşit de săptămână:
Sâmbătă, 6 august
• Fulham – Liverpool (14:30)
• Augsburg – Freiburg (16:30)
• Bochum – Mainz (16:30)
• Monchengladbach – Hoffenheim (16:30)
• Union Berlin – Hertha (16:30)
• Wolfsburg – Bremen (16:30)
• Dortmund – Leverkusen (19:30)
• Bournemouth – Aston Ville (17:00)
• Tottenham – Southampton (17:00)
• Leeds – Wolves (17:00)
• Newcastle – Nottingham (17:00)
• Ross County – Celtic (17:00)
• Rangers – Kilmarnock (17:00)
• Sittard – Ajax (17:30)
• Strasbourg – Monaco (18:00)
• Ried – Sturm Graz (18:00)
• Everton – Chelsea (19:30)
• Hartberg – Salzburg (20:30)
• PSV – Emmen (21:00)
• Clermont – PSG (22:00)
• FC Porto – Maritimo (22:30)
Duminică, 7 august
• Toulouse – Nice (14:00)
• Vitesse – Feyenoord (15:30)
• Angers – Nantes (16:00)
• Lens – Brest (16:00)
• Lille – Auxerre (16:00)
• Montpellier – Troyes (16:00)
• Leicester – Brentford (16:00)
• Manchester United – Brighton (16:00)
• Stuttgart – RB Leipzig (16:30)
• FC Basel – Young Boys (17:30)
• Rennes – Lorient (18:05)
• Koln – Schalke (18:30)
• West Ham – Manchester City (18:30)
• Braga – Sporting (20:00)
• Marseille – Reims (21:45)