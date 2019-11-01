01.11.2019 00.00 Dezbatere Electorală, cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Otto Nagy, Ioan Pop, Octavian Petric, Lorand Turos. Titlul emisiunii: Audierea miniștrilor,finalizată, urmează votul de învestitură. (reluare) 02.00 Ştiri 02.30 Audiențe în direct cu Mihaela Ghiță, invitat: Georgeta Pop. Titlul emisiunii: Agenda cu noutăți din sănătate. (reluare) 04.00 Info Studio cu Ioan Anițaș, invitat: Mircea Câcu. Titlul emisiunii: Renașterea fanfarelor din județ. 05.00 Ne Cheamă Natura cu Ioana Zaharia. 05.45 Panoramic Sportiv cu Ionuț Blăjean. Titlul emisiunii: Epilogul Centrului Olimpic de Box e la Satu Mare. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Dezbatere Electorală, cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Otto Nagy, Ioan Pop, Octavian Petric, Lorand Turos. Titlul emisiunii: Audierea miniștrilor,finalizată, urmează votul de învestitură. (reluare) 10.00 Religie cu Mihaela Ghiță invitat: Florin Fodoruț. Titlul emisiunii: Sfântul Dumitrie, model al curajului creștin. 11.00 Zone Folclorice cu Ioana Vladimirescu invitat: Formația Argus. 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Ştiri 12.30 Audiențe în direct cu Mihaela Ghiță, invitat: Georgeta Pop. Titlul emisiunii: Agenda cu noutăți din sănătate. (reluare) 14.00 Dezbatere Electorală, cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Otto Nagy, Ioan Pop, Octavian Petric, Lorand Turos. Titlul emisiunii: Audierea miniștrilor,finalizată, urmează votul de învestitură. (reluare) 16.00 Teleshopping 16.15 În Slujba Comunității cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Popa Ovidiu. 17.00 Religie (limba maghiară) cu Eva Laczko, invitat: Racz Ervin, Simon Istvan, Roman Janos. Titlul emisiunii: Sărbătoarea tuturor sfinților și Ziua Morților. 18.00 Info Electoral cu Mihai Sălceanu (direct) 19.30 Ştiri 20.00 Dezbatere Electorală , cu Stela Cădar (direct) 22.00 Ştiri 22.30 Info Electoral cu Mihai Sălceanu (reluare)

Meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend

Selecție de meciuri de fotbal de la final de săptămână:

Vineri, 1 noiembrie
• Dijon – PSG (21:45)

Sâmbătă, 2 noiembrie
• Bournemouth – Manchester United (14:30)
• AS Roma – Napoli (16:00)
• Dortmund – Wolfsburg (16:30)
• Frankfurt – Bayern (16:30)
• Levante – Barcelona (17:00)
• Arsenal – Wolves (17:00)
• Aston Villa – Liverpool (17:00)
• Manchester City – Southampton (17:00)
• Marseille – Lille (18:30)
• Bologna – Inter (19:00)
• Watford – Chelsea (19:30)
• Sevilla – Atl. Madrid (19:30)
• Toulouse – Lyon (21:00)
• Torino – Juventus (21:45)
• Real Madrid – Betis (22:00)

Duminică, 3 noiembrie
• Everton – Tottenham (18:30)
• Gent – St. Liege (19:00)
• AC Milan – Lazio (21:45)
• St. Etienne – Monaco (22:00)

