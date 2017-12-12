„The Shape of Water”, de Guillermo del Toro, lider în topul nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2018

Lungmetrajul „The Shape of Water”, de Guillermo del Toro, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări – şapte – la premiile Globul de Aur 2018, în timp ce producţia HBO „Big Little Lies” conduce în categoriile dedicate televiziunii, cu şase selecţii, informează hfpa.org.

Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 75-a ediţie a galei Globurilor de Aur au fost anunţate luni, la Beverly Hilton Hotel din Los Angeles. Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone, ambasadoarea Golden Globes Simone Garcia Johnson şi Meher Tatna, preşedintele Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), au anunţat nominalizările pentru cele 25 de categorii de premii pentru cinema şi televiziune.

Cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Globul de Aur, decernate de Asociaţia presei străine de la Hollywood (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA), va avea loc pe 7 ianuarie 2018, la Los Angeles. Gala va fi prezentată de vedeta TV Seth Meyers.

Prezentăm mai jos lista nominalizărilor la premiile Globul de Aur din 2018:

CINEMA:

Cel mai bun film – dramă: „Call Me by Your Name”, „Dunkirk”, „The Post”, „The Shape of Water”, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cel mai bun film – comedie/ musical: „The Disaster Artist”, „Get Out”, „The Greatest Showman”, „I, Tonya”, „Lady Bird”

Cea mai bună regie: Guillermo del Toro – „The Shape of Water”, Martin McDonagh – „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, Christopher Nolan – „Dunkirk”, Ridley Scott – „All The Money in the World”, Steven Spielberg – „The Post”

Cel mai bun rol principal masculin într-un film – dramă: Timothée Chalamet („Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis („Phantom Thread”), Tom Hanks („The Post”), Gary Oldman („Darkest Hour”), Denzel Washington („Roman J. Israel, Esq.”)

Cel mai bun rol principal masculin într-un film – comedie/ musical: Steve Carell („Battle of the Sexes”), Ansel Elgort („Baby Driver”), James Franco („The Disaster Artist”), Hugh Jackman („The Greatest Showman”), Daniel Kaluuya („Get Out”)

Cel mai bun rol principal feminin într-un film – dramă: Jessica Chastain („Molly’s Game”), Sally Hawkins („The Shape of Water”), Frances McDormand („Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Meryl Streep („The Post”), Michelle Williams („All the Money in the World”),

Cel mai bun rol principal feminin într-un film comedie/ musical: Judi Dench („Victoria & Abdul”), Margot Robbie („I, Tonya”), Saoirse Ronan („Lady Bird”), Emma Stone („Battle of the Sexes”),Helen Mirren („The Leisure Seeker”)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un lungmetraj: Willem Dafoe („The Florida Project”), Armie Hammer („Call Me by Your Name”), Richard Jenkins („The Shape of Water”), Christopher Plummer („All the Money in the World”), Sam Rockwell („Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un lungmetraj: Mary J. Blige („Mudbound”), Hong Chau („Downsizing”), Allison Janney („I, Tonya”), Laurie Metcalf („Lady Bird”), Octavia Spencer („The Shape of Water”)

Cel mai bun scenariu: „The Shape of Water”, „Lady Bird”, „The Post”, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, „Molly’s Game”

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „The Boss Baby”, „The Breadwinner”, „Ferdinand”, „Coco”, „Loving Vincent”

Cel mai bun film străin: „A Fantastic Woman”, „First They Killed My Father”, „In the Fade”, „Loveless”, „The Square”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, „The Shape of Water”, „Phantom Thread”, „The Post”, „Dunkirk”

Cel mai bun cântec: „Home” – „Ferdinand”, „Mighty River” – „Mudbound”, „Remember Me” – „Coco”, „The Star” – The Star, „This Is Me” – „The Greatest Showman”

TELEVIZIUNE:

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune musical/ comedie: „Black-ish”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Master of None”, „SMILF”, „Will & Grace”

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă: „The Crown”, „Game of Thrones”, „The Handmaid’s Tale”, „Stranger Things”, „This is Us”

Cel mai bun film de televiziune/ miniserie: „Big Little Lies”, „Fargo”, „Feud: Bette and Joan”, „The Sinner”, „Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal într-un serial de comedie/ musical: Pamela Adlon, „Better Things”; Alison Brie, „Glow”; Issa Rae, „Insecure”; Rachel Brosnahan, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Frankie Shaw, „SMILF”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol principal într-un serial de televiziune – dramă: Caitriona Balfe, „Outlander”; Claire Foy, „The Crown”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, „The Deuce”; Katherine Langford, „13 Reasons Why”; Elisabeth Moss, „The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal într-o miniserie/ film de televiziune: Jessica Biel, „The Sinner”; Nicole Kidman, „Big Little Lies”; Jessica Lange, „Feud: Bette and Joan”; Susan Sarandon, „Feud: Bette and Joan”; Reese Witherspoon, „Big Little Lies”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-un serial comedie/ musical: Anthony Anderson, „Black-ish”; Aziz Ansari „Master of None”; Kevin Bacon, „I Love Dick”; William H. Macy, „Shameless”; Eric McCormack, „Will and Grace”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-un serial – dramă: Sterling K. Brown, „This is Us”; Freddie Highmore, „The Good Doctor”; Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”; Liev Schreiber, „Ray Donovan”, Jason Bateman, „Ozark”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal într-o miniserie/ film de televiziune: Robert De Niro, „The Wizard of Lies”; Jude Law, „The Young Pope”; Kyle MacLachlan, „Twin Peaks”; Ewan McGregor, „Fargo”; Geoffrey Rush, „Genius”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film TV: Laura Dern, „Big Little Lies”; Ann Dowd, „The Handmaid’s Tale”; Chrissy Metz, „This is Us”; Michelle Pfeiffer, „The Wizard of Lies”; Shailene Woodley, „Big Little Lies”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film TV: Alfred Molina, „Feud”; Alexander Skarsgard, „Big Little Lies”; David Thewlis, „Fargo”; David Harbour, „Stranger Things”