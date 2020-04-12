Situaţia pe judeţe a cadrelor medicale infectate în România! Apare şi Satu Mare

11.04.2020 00.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Beniamin Urs, Ciprian Crăciun, Ciprian Ardelean, Sergiu Băbășan. Titlul emisiunii: Ministrul sănătății anunță că vom avea două săptămțni grele.(reluare) 02.00 Ştiri 02.30 Audiențe în direct cu Victor Constantinovici, invitați: Iulian Budău, Florin Piersic, Laurențiu Ciucazanu. Titlul emisiunii: Sărbătorile pe vreme de Coronavirus. (reluare) 04.00 Cultură cu Ioan Anițaș. Titlul emisiunii: De la sculptura în lemn la sculptura în piatră. 05.00 Portret de artist 05.30 În Slujba Comunității cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Eugeniu Avram. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Beniamin Urs, Ciprian Crăciun, Ciprian Ardelean, Sergiu Băbășan. Titlul emisiunii: Ministrul sănătății anunță că vom avea două săptămțni grele.(reluare) 10.00 Spiriduș Ghiduș 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Ştiri 12.30 Audiențe în direct cu Victor Constantinovici, invitați: Iulian Budău, Florin Piersic, Laurențiu Ciucazanu. Titlul emisiunii: Sărbătorile pe vreme de Coronavirus. (reluare) 14.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Beniamin Urs, Ciprian Crăciun, Ciprian Ardelean, Sergiu Băbășan. Titlul emisiunii: Ministrul sănătății anunță că vom avea două săptămțni grele.(reluare) 16.00 Info Studio cu Ioan Anițaș, invitat: Csintalan Csaba. Titlul emisiunii: Școala online – avantaje și dezavantaje. 17.00 La Psiholog cu Ioana Vladimirescu, invitat: Ioana Zaharia. Titlul emisiunii: Capcanele mintale. 17.40 Teleshopping 18.00 Taina Credinței (limba maghiară) cu Eva Laczko. Titlul emisiunii: Paștele adevărata victorie. 19.00 Ştirile Săptămânii 20.20 Concert la Filarmonica Dinu Lipati din Satu Mare. 22.30 Sănătate Frumusețe Stil cu Ioana Vladimirescu și Ioana Zaharia. 23.30 Calea Crucii la biserica Calvaria din Satu Mare (reluare) 12.04.2020 01.30 Concert de muzică evreiască 03.00 Slujba de la biserica Sfântul Ioan din Satu Mare 05.30 Jertfa la români cu părintele Constantin Necula 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştirile Săptămânii 08.00 Spiriduș Ghiduș 10.00 Sfânta Liturghie de la Biserica Sfinți Împărați Constantin și Elena în direct 12.00 Teleshopping 12.15 Taina Credinței cu Mihaela Ghiță. Titlul emisiunii: Unicitatea Sărbătorii Floriilor. 13.00 În Slujba Comunității cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Dumitru Roman. 14.00 Zone Folclorice cu Ioana Vladimirescu 15.00 Teleshopping 15.30 Muzică populară 17.30 Sănătate Frumusețe Stil cu Ioana Vladimirescu și Ioana Zaharia 18.30 Educație Ecologică cu Cristina Bursuc. 19.00 Ştirile Săptămânii 20.00 În Slujba Comunității cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Dumitru Roman. 21.15 Muzică populară 23.00 Portret de artist

Situaţia pe judeţe a cadrelor medicale infectate în România! Apare şi Satu Mare

12 aprilie 2020

Un număr de 812 cadre medicale sunt infectate in Romania cu noul coronavirus, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.

Menţionăm că această ultimă raportare datează de vineri, 10 aprilie 2020.

Alba total 18
Arad total 44
Bucureşti total 103
Bacău total 5
Bihor total 2
Bistriţa-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoşani total 9
Cluj total 10
Caraş-Severin total 1
Constanţa total 1
Covasna total 9
Dâmboviţa total 3
Dolj total 1
Galaţi total 34
Giurgiu total 5
Hunedoara total 35
Ilfov total 2
Ialomiţa total 1
Iaşi total 13
Mehedinţi total 1
Neamţ total 34
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 1
Suceava total 429
Timiş total 24
Teleorman total 1
Vâlcea total 1
Vrancea total 7

Sursă: Institutul National de Sănătate Publică

  prestor: 12 aprilie 2020, ora 14:22

    pur si simplu isi fac datoria nu e nimic wow

