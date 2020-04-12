Situaţia pe judeţe a cadrelor medicale infectate în România! Apare şi Satu Mare
Un număr de 812 cadre medicale sunt infectate in Romania cu noul coronavirus, conform raportărilor primite de către Institutul National de Sănătate Publică din teritoriu.
Menţionăm că această ultimă raportare datează de vineri, 10 aprilie 2020.
Alba total 18
Arad total 44
Bucureşti total 103
Bacău total 5
Bihor total 2
Bistriţa-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoşani total 9
Cluj total 10
Caraş-Severin total 1
Constanţa total 1
Covasna total 9
Dâmboviţa total 3
Dolj total 1
Galaţi total 34
Giurgiu total 5
Hunedoara total 35
Ilfov total 2
Ialomiţa total 1
Iaşi total 13
Mehedinţi total 1
Neamţ total 34
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 1
Suceava total 429
Timiş total 24
Teleorman total 1
Vâlcea total 1
Vrancea total 7
Sursă: Institutul National de Sănătate Publică
pur si simplu isi fac datoria nu e nimic wow