Premierul britanic Boris Johnson, testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his latest daily Downing Street Coronavirus Press Briefing. He announced over 400,000 people had signed up to volunteer to help the NHS during the pandemic crisis. March 25th 2020, Image: 509547490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon Editorial / Profimedia
Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus, relatează The Associated Press.
Biroul său a anunţat că şeful Guvernului a fost testat după ce a prezentat simprome uşoare.
Johnson se autoizolează şi continuă să conducă lupta Regatului Unit împotriva pandemiei covid-19, a anunţat Downing Street.