27.03.2020 00.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ștefan Ressler, Gabriel Leș, Romeo Nicoară, Octavian Petric. Titlul emisiunii: Nelu Tătaru este noul ministru al sănătății.(reluare) 02.00 Ştiri 02.30 Audiențe în Direct cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Constantin Demian. Titlul emisiunii: Ordinul asistenților donează Spitalului materiale sanitare în valoare de 100.000 de lei. (reluare) 04.00 În Slujba Comunității cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Gloria Oprișa. 05.00 Conversații Nocturne 06.00 Sănătate cu Mihaela Ghiță. Titlul emisiunii: Necesitatea anesteziei în serviciile de stomatologie. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ștefan Ressler, Gabriel Leș, Romeo Nicoară, Octavian Petric. Titlul emisiunii: Nelu Tătaru este noul ministru al sănătății.(reluare) 10.00 Sănătate Frumusețe Stil cu Ioana Vladimirescu și Ioana Zaharia 11.00 Taina Credinței cu Mihaela Ghiță. Titlul emisiunii: Importanța postului. 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Ştiri 12.30 Audiențe în Direct cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Constantin Demian. Titlul emisiunii: Ordinul asistenților donează Spitalului materiale sanitare în valoare de 100.000 de lei. (reluare) 14.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ștefan Ressler, Gabriel Leș, Romeo Nicoară, Octavian Petric. Titlul emisiunii: Nelu Tătaru este noul ministru al sănătății.(reluare) 16.00 Teleshopping 16.30 Viața la Țară cu Ioan Anițaș. Titlul emisiunii: Caii de rasă o pasiune costisitoare. 17.00 Zone Folclorice cu Ioana Vladimirescu invitat: Petrică Mureșan. 18.00 Audiențe în direct, cu Victor Constantinovici (direct) 19.30 Ştiri 20.00 Agenda Publică, cu Stela Cădar (direct) 22.00 Ştiri 22.30 Audiențe în direct Victor Constantinovici (reluare)

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson, testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his latest daily Downing Street Coronavirus Press Briefing. He announced over 400,000 people had signed up to volunteer to help the NHS during the pandemic crisis. March 25th 2020


Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus, relatează The Associated Press.

Biroul său a anunţat că şeful Guvernului a fost testat după ce a prezentat simprome uşoare.

Johnson se autoizolează şi continuă să conducă lupta Regatului Unit împotriva pandemiei covid-19, a anunţat Downing Street.

