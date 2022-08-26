Meciuri de fotbal interesante în Europa la sfârşit de săptămână
Dincolo de meciurile din fotbalul românesc, în Europa sunt programate la sfârşit de săptămână foarte multe meciuri atractive. Ca de obicei, vă prezentăm o selecţie.
Vineri, 26 august
• Monza – Udinese (19:30)
• Girona – Celta Vigo (21:00)
• Freiburg – Bochum (21:30)
• Lazio – Inter (21:45)
• Ajaccio – Lille (22:00)
• Betis – Osasuna (23:00)
Sâmbătă, 27 august
• Southampton – Manchester United (14:30)
• Hertha – Dortmund (16:30)
• Mainz – Leverkusen (16:30)
• RB Leipzig – Wolfsburg (16:30)
• Brentford – Everton (17:00)
• Brighton – Leeds (17:00)
• Chelsea – Leicester (17:00)
• Liverpool – Bournemouth (17:00)
• Manchester City – Crystal Palace (17:00)
• Rangers – Ross County (17:00)
• Auxerre – Strasbourg (18:00)
• Elche – Real Sociedad (18:30)
• Arsenal – Fulham (19:30)
• Bayern – Monchengladbach (19:30)
• Cremonese – Torino (19:30)
• Juventus – Roma (19:30)
• Boavista – Benfica (20:00)
• Vallecano – Mallorca (20:30)
• Feyenoord – FC Emmen (21:00)
• AC Milan – Bologna (21:45)
• Spezia – Sassuolo (21:45)
• Lens – Rennes (22:00)
• Sporting – Chaves (22:30)
• Almeria – Sevilla (23:00)
Duminică, 28 august
• Utrecht – Ajax (13:15)
• Nantes – Toulouse (14:00)
• Dundee Utd – Celtic (14:00)
• Excelsior – PSV (15:30)
• Nice – Marseille (16:00)
• Aston Villa – West Ham (16:00)
• Wolves – Newcastle (16:00)
• Koln – Stuttgart (16:30)
• Zurich – FC Basel (17:30)
• Rapid Viena – Sturm Graz (18:00)
• Reims – Lyon (18:05)
• Bremen – Frankfurt (18:30)
• Nottingham – Tottenham (18:30)
• Getafe – Villarreal (18:30)
• Salernitana – Sampdoria (19:30)
• Verona – Atalanta (19:30)
• Barcelona – Valladolid (20:30)
• Fiorentina – Napoli (21:45)
• PSG – Monaco (21:45)
• Lecce – Empoli (21:45)
• Rio Ave – FC Porto (22:30)
• Espanyol – Real Madrid (23:00)