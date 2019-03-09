Meciuri de fotbal atractive

09.03.2019 00.00 Agenda publică, cu Stela Cădar, invitaţi: Ioan Bran, Ovidiu Silaghi, Pataki Csaba. Titlul emisiuni: România, în continuare fără buget. 01.40 Iată omul cu Gabriel Ghişan, invitat: Dan Niţă. 02.20 Lansare de Carte la Poesis - Ioan Lenciu,omagiu la 90 de ani. 03.40 Info Studio cu Ioan Aniţaş, invitat: Constantin Rădac. Titlul emisiunii: Îngrijirea arbuştilor fructiferi primăvara. 04.30 Şedinţă de Consiliu Local Satu Mare. 05.30 Info Studio cu Mihai Sălceanu , invitaţi: Vasile Chişluca, Sergiu Blaga. Titlul emisiunii: Care este rolul poliţiei locale în municipiul Satu Mare. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Audienţe în direct (reluare) 09.00 La Psiholog 10.00 Spiriduş Ghiduş 11.15 Teleshopping 11.30 Agenda publică, cu Stela Cădar, invitaţi: Ioan Bran, Ovidiu Silaghi, Pataki Csaba. Titlul emisiuni: România, în continuare fără buget. 13.00 Ştiri 13.30 Info Studio cu Ioan Aniţaş, invitat: Constantin Rădac. Titlul emisiunii: Îngrijirea arbuştilor fructiferi primăvara. 14.20 Teleshopping 14.40 Cultură cu Laczko Eva, invitat: Ovidiu Caiţa. Titlul emisiuni: O jumătate de secol de teatru românesc la Satu Mare. 15.20 Panoramic sportiv, cu Ionu Blăjan, invitaţi: Andrei Buzilă, Tudor Barbul. Titlul emisiunii: Autorităţile locale ignoră în continuare luptele sătmărene. 16.00 Info Studio cu Mihai Sălceanu , invitaţi: Vasile Chişluca, Sergiu Blaga. Titlul emisiunii: Care este rolul poliţiei locale în municipiul Satu Mare. 17.00 Religie, cu Laczko Eva, invitaţi: Pallai Bela, Roman Janos. Titlul emisiunii: Să umplem Postul Mare cu conţinut. 18.00 Sănătate, cu Mihaela Ghiţă, invitat: Robert Veres. Titlul emisiunii: Mai multă mobilitate pentru pacienţii cu boli rare. 18.40 Zone folclorice, cu Ioana Vladimirescu. 20.00 Viaţa la Ţară, cu Ioan Aniţaş 21.00 Iată omul cu Gabriel Ghişan, invitat: fam. Antal. 22.00 Cultură – Moştenirea istorică şi culturală a oraşului Tăşnad. 23.00 Cultură cu Laczko Eva, invitat: Ovidiu Caiţa. Titlul emisiuni: O jumătate de secol de teatru românesc la Satu Mare. 10.03.2019 00.35 Cultură – Rusian Night 01.50 Sport 02.40 Cultură ¬¬ 05.30 Şedinţă de Consiliu Local Satu Mare. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă. 08.00 Audienţe în direct (reluare) 09.00 Gimnastica de dimineaţă. 09.30 Religie, cu Laczko Eva, invitaţi: Pallai Bela, Roman Janos. Titlul emisiunii: Să umplem Postul Mare cu conţinut. 10.30 Spiriduş Ghiduş 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Religie, cu Mihaela Ghiţă, invitat: Laurenţiu Costin. Titlul emisiunii: Duminica evangheliei Fiului risipitor. 13.00 În Slujba Comunităţi cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Florin Găzdac. Titlul emisiuni: Florin Găzdac raport la 9490 de zile. 14.00 Zone folclorice, cu Ioana Vladimirescu. 15.15 Teleshopping 15.30 Sănătate, cu Mihaela Ghiţă, invitat: Robert Veres. Titlul emisiunii: Mai multă mobilitate pentru pacienţii cu boli rare. 16.00 Viaţa la Ţară, cu Ioan Aniţaş 16.40 Iată omul cu Gabriel Ghişan, invitat: fam. Antal. 18.00 Educaţie Ecologică cu Cristina Bursuc, invitat: Vasile Fănăţan. Titlul emisiunii: Bilanţul activităţii Gărzii de Mediu Satu Mare în 2018. 18.30 Cultură cu Laczko Eva, invitat: Ovidiu Caiţa. Titlul emisiuni: O jumătate de secol de teatru românesc la Satu Mare. 19.15 Info Studio cu Ioan Aniţaş, invitat: Constantin Rădac. Titlul emisiunii: Îngrijirea arbuştilor fructiferi primăvara. 20.00 În Slujba Comunităţi cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Florin Găzdac. Titlul emisiuni: Florin Găzdac raport la 9490 de zile. 21.00 Panoramic sportiv, cu Ionu Blăjan, invitaţi: Andrei Buzilă, Tudor Barbul. Titlul emisiunii: Autorităţile locale ignoră în continuare luptele sătmărene. 22.00 Cultură – Concert de centenar la Filarmoniă. 11.03.2019 00.00 Cultură – 10x10 Născut în România 01.00 Iată omul cu Gabriel Ghişan, invitat: fam. Antal. 02.00 Ne cheamă natura 03.00 Sport-meci de fotbal 04.30 Şedinţă de Consiliu Local Satu Mare. 05.30 Info Studio cu Ioan Aniţaş, invitat: Constantin Rădac. Titlul emisiunii: Îngrijirea arbuştilor fructiferi primăvara. 06.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Audienţe în direct (reluare) 09.00 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 09.30 Religie, cu Laczko Eva, invitaţi: Pallai Bela, Roman Janos. Titlul emisiunii: Să umplem Postul Mare cu conţinut. 10.20 Sănătate, frumusete, stil, cu Ioana Vladimirescu. 11.00 Spiriduş ghiduş 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Religie, cu Mihaela Ghiţă, invitat: Laurenţiu Costin. Titlul emisiunii: Duminica evangheliei Fiului risipitor. 13.30 În Slujba Comunităţi cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitat: Florin Găzdac. Titlul emisiuni: Florin Găzdac raport la 9490 de zile. 14.00 Teleshopping 14.20 Cultură 15.00 Zone Folclorice 16.00 Info Studio cu Ioan Aniţaş, invitat: Constantin Rădac. Titlul emisiunii: Îngrijirea arbuştilor fructiferi primăvara. 17.00 Sănătate, cu Mihaela Ghiţă, invitat: Robert Veres. Titlul emisiunii: Mai multă mobilitate pentru pacienţii cu boli rare. 17.20 Iată omul cu Gabriel Ghişan, invitat: fam. Antal. 18.30 Audienţe în direct 19.30 Ştiri 20.00 Agenda publică, cu Stela Cădar 21.30 Ştiri 22.00 Panoramic Sportiv 23.00 Audienţe în direct

Meciuri de fotbal atractive

Selecţie cu meciuri de fotbal interesante în weekend:

Sâmbătă: Bayern – Wolfsburg (16:30), Dortmund – Stuttgart (16:30), Southampton – Tottenham (17:00), Sparta Praga – Plzen (18:30), Atl. Madrid – Leganes (19:30), Barcelona – Vallecano (19:30), Manchester City – Watford (19:30), MTK Budapest – Ferencvaros (20:30), Monaco – Bordeaux (21:00), Chievo – AC Milan (21:30).

Duminică: Liverpool – Burnley (14:00), Vitesse – Feyenoord (15:30), Inter – Spal (16:00), Chelsea – Wolves (16:05), Levski – Ludogoreţ (17:30), Arsenal – Manchester United (18:30), Sassuolo – Napoli (19:00), Fiorentina – Lazio (21:30), Valladolid – Real Madrid (21:45), Marseille – Nice (22:00).

