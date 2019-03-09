Meciuri de fotbal atractive
Selecţie cu meciuri de fotbal interesante în weekend:
Sâmbătă: Bayern – Wolfsburg (16:30), Dortmund – Stuttgart (16:30), Southampton – Tottenham (17:00), Sparta Praga – Plzen (18:30), Atl. Madrid – Leganes (19:30), Barcelona – Vallecano (19:30), Manchester City – Watford (19:30), MTK Budapest – Ferencvaros (20:30), Monaco – Bordeaux (21:00), Chievo – AC Milan (21:30).
Duminică: Liverpool – Burnley (14:00), Vitesse – Feyenoord (15:30), Inter – Spal (16:00), Chelsea – Wolves (16:05), Levski – Ludogoreţ (17:30), Arsenal – Manchester United (18:30), Sassuolo – Napoli (19:00), Fiorentina – Lazio (21:30), Valladolid – Real Madrid (21:45), Marseille – Nice (22:00).