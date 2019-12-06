Meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend

06.12.2019 00.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ciprian Costea, Ovidiu Mureșan, Claudiu Ținca. Titlul emisiunii: Premierul Orban și o serie de miniștrii, la raport, la Cotroceni.(reluare) 02.00 Ştiri 02.30 Audiențe în direct cu Laczko Eva, invitați: Bertici Attila, Bertici Kinga. Titlul emisiunii: Expediție în Siberia la Polul Nord. (reluare) 04.00 Sănătate Frumusețe Stil cu Ioana Vladimirescu și Ioana Zaharia 05.00 Viața la Țară cu Ioan Anițaș.Titlul Emisiunii: Agricultura profesionistă e profitabilă. 07.00 Ştiri 07.30 Gimnastica de dimineaţă, cu Ioana Zaharia. 08.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ciprian Costea, Ovidiu Mureșan, Claudiu Ținca. Titlul emisiunii: Premierul Orban și o serie de miniștrii, la raport, la Cotroceni.(reluare) 10.00 Taina Credinței cu Mihaela Ghiță. Titlul emisiunii: Postul Nașterii Domnului, postul faptelor bune. 11.00 Zone Folclorice cu Ioana Vladimirescu invitat: Cântece patriotice de 1 Decembrie. 11.45 Teleshopping 12.00 Ştiri 12.30 Audiențe în direct cu Laczko Eva, invitați: Bertici Attila, Bertici Kinga. Titlul emisiunii: Expediție în Siberia la Polul Nord. (reluare) 14.00 Agenda Publică cu Stela Cădar, invitați: Ciprian Costea, Ovidiu Mureșan, Claudiu Ținca. Titlul emisiunii: Premierul Orban și o serie de miniștrii, la raport, la Cotroceni.(reluare) 16.00 Teleshopping 16.30 Taina Credinței – Discursul părintelui Constantin Necula la Simpozionul ” Eroii Neamului – 10 ani”. 17.00 Info Studio cu Ioan Anițaș. Titlul emisiunii: Arbuștii fructiferi culturi de nișă, inființarea și intreținerea plantațiilor. 18.00 Audiențe în Direct cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitați: Beniamin Urs, Ioan Pop, Ștefan Kaiser. Titlul emisiunii: Trei consilieri județeni vorbesc despre problemele județului Satu Mare. (reluare) 19.30 Ştiri 20.00 Agenda Publică, cu Stela Cădar (direct) 22.00 Ştiri 22.30 Audiențe în Direct cu Mihai Sălceanu, invitați: Beniamin Urs, Ioan Pop, Ștefan Kaiser. Titlul emisiunii: Trei consilieri județeni vorbesc despre problemele județului Satu Mare. (reluare)

Meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend

Vă prezentăm o selecție cu meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend:

Vineri, 6 decembrie
• Inter – AS Roma (21:45)
• Nimes – Lyon (21:45)
• Villarreal – Atl. Madrid (22:00)
Sâmbătă, 7 decembrie
• Real Madrid – Espanyol (14:00)
• Everton – Chelsea (14:30)
• Dortmund – Dusseldorf (16:30)
• Monchengladbach – Bayern (16:30)
• Bournemouth – Liverpool (17:00)
• Tottenham – Burnley (17:00)
• Montpellier – PSG (18:30)
• Udinese – Napoli (19:00)
• Man. City – Man. United (19:30)
• Leverkusen – Schalke (19:30)
• Monaco – Amiens (21:00)
• Lazio – Juventus (21:45)
• Barcelona – Mallorca (22:00)
Duminică, 8 decembrie
• Rapid Viena – Austria Viena (18:00)
• Bologna – AC Milan (21:45)

