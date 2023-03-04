Meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend
Un nou sfârşit de săptămână, alte meciuri de fotbal atractive în diferite campionate din Europa. Vă prezentăm tradiţionala noastră selecţie:
Sâmbătă, 4 martie
• Manchester City – Newcastle (14:30)
• Arsenal – Bournemouth (17:00)
• Chelsea – Leeds (17:00)
• Wolves – Tottenham (17:00)
• Rangers – Kilmarnock (17:00)
• Stuttgart – Bayern (19:30)
• Portimonense – Sporting (20:00)
• Feyenoord – Groningen (21:00)
• Fiorentina – AC Milan (21:45)
• PSG – Nantes (22:00)
• Atl. Madrid – Sevilla (22:00)
• Chaves – Porto (22:30)
Duminică, 5 martie
• St. Mirren – Celtic (14:00)
• Waalwijk – PSV (15:30)
• Nottingham – Everton (16:00)
• Barcelona – Valencia (17:15)
• Ajax – Nijmegen (17:45)
• Rapid Viena – Salzburg (18:00)
• Liverpool – Manchester United (18:30)
• Inter – Lecce (19:00)
• AS Roma – Juventus (21:45)
• Rennes – Marseille (21:45)
• Betis – Real Madrid (22:00)