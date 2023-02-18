Meciuri de fotbal atractive în weekend
Vă prezentăm tradiţionala noastră selecţie cu meciuri de fotbal atractive la sfârşit de săptămână:
Sâmbătă, 18 februarie
• Aston Villa – Arsenal (14:30)
• Monchengladbach – Bayern (16:30)
• Wolfsburg – Leipzig (16:30)
• Chelsea – Southampton (17:00)
• Everton – Leeds (17:00)
• Nottingham – Manchester City (17:00)
• Celtic – Aberdeen (17:00)
• Livingston – Rangers (17:00)
• Nice – Reims (18:00)
• Monza – AC Milan (19:00)
• Newcastle – Liverpool (19:30)
• Inter – Udinese (21:45)
• Osasuna – Real Madrid (22:00)
• Feyenoord – Alkmaar (22:00)
• Porto – Rio Ave (22:30)
Duminică, 19 februarie
• PSG – Lille (14:00)
• Utrecht – PSV (15:30)
• Manchester United – Leicester (16:00)
• Brest – Monaco (16:00)
• Ajax – Sp. Rotterdam (17:45)
• Tottenham – West Ham (18:30)
• Dortmund – Hertha (18:30)
• Spezia – Juventus (19:00)
• Atl. Madrid – Ath. Bilbao (19:30)
• AS Roma – Verona (21:45)
• Toulouse – Marseille (21:45)
• PAOK – AEK (20:30)
• Barcelona – Cadiz (22:00)