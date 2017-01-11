Lista celor mai importante nominalizări la premiile BAFTA ale Academiei britanice de film

Cea de a 70-a ediție a premiilor BAFTA acordate de Academia Britanică de Film, Televiziune și Arte va avea loc pe 12 februarie la Londra și va fi prezentată de actorul britanic Stephen Fry. Iată lista celor mai importante nominalizări la premiile BAFTA, considerate a fi indicii importante pentru șansele candidaților la Oscaruri, așa cum sunt prezentate ele marți pe site-ul competiției.

Cel mai bun film: „Arrival”, „I, Daniel Blake”, „La La Land”, „Manchester by the Sea”, „Moonlight”

Cel mai bun film britanic: „American Honey”, „Denial”, „Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, „I, Daniel Blake”, „Notes on Blindness”, „Under the Shadow”

Cel mai bun regizor: Denis Villeneuve („Arrival”), Ken Loach („I, Daniel Blake”), Damien Chazelle („La La Land”), Kenneth Lonergan („Manchester by the Sea”), Tom Ford („Nocturnal Animals”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Andrew Garfield („Hacksaw Ridge”), Casey Affleck („Manchester by the Sea”), Jake Gyllenhaal („Nocturnal Animals”), Ryan Gosling („La La Land”), Viggo Mortensen („Captain Fantastic”)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal: Amy Adams („Arrival”), Emily Blunt („The Girl on the Train”), Emma Stone („La La Land”), Meryl Streep („Florence Foster Jenkins”), Natalie Portman („Jackie”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Aaron Taylor-Johnson („Nocturnal Animals”), Dev Patel („Lion”), Hugh Grant („Florence Foster Jenkins”), Jeff Bridges („Hell or High Water”), Mahershala Ali („Moonlight”)

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Hayley Squires („I, Daniel Blake”), Michelle Williams („Manchester by the Sea”), Naomie Harris („Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman („Lion”), Viola Davis („Fences”)

Cel mai bun debut al unui regizor, scenarist sau producător britanic: „The Girl With All the Gifts” (Mike Carey — scenarist, Camille Gatin — producător), „The Hard Stop” (George Amponsah — scenarist/regizor, producător, Dionne Walker — scenarist/ producător), „Notes on Blindness” (Peter Middleton — scenarist/regizor/producător, James Spinney — scenarist/regizor, Jo-Jo Ellison — producător), „The Pass” (John Donnelly — scenarist, Ben A. Williams — regizor), „Under the Shadow” (Babak Anvari — scenarist/regizor, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh — producători)

Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină: „Dheepan” (Jacques Audiard), „Julieta” (Pedro Almodovar), „Mustang” (Deniz Gamze Ergüven), „Son of Saul” (Laszlo Nemes), „Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

Cel mai bun documentar: „The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” (Ron Howard), „The Eagle Huntress” (Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss), „Notes on Blindness” (Peter Middleton, James Spinney), „Weiner” (Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg)

Cel mai bun film de animație: „Finding Dory”, „Kubo and the Two Strings”, „Vaiana” și „Zootropolis”

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Taylor Sheridan („Hell or High Water”), Paul Laverty („I, Daniel Blake”), Damien Chazelle („La La Land”), Kenneth Lonergan („Manchester by the Sea”), Barry Jenkins („Moonlight”)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Eric Heisserer („Arrival”), Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight („Hacksaw Ridge”), Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder („Hidden Figures”), Luke Davies („Lion”), Tom Ford („Nocturnal Animals”)

Coloana sonoră: Jóhann Jóhannsson („Arrival”), Mica Levi („Jackie”), Justin Hurwitz („La La Land”), Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka („Lion”), Abel Korzeniowski („Nocturnal Animals”)

Cea mai bună imagine: Bradford Young („Arrival”), Giles Nuttgens („Hell or High Water”), Linus Sandgren („La La Land”), Greg Fraser („Lion”), Seamus McGarvey („Nocturnal Animals”)

Cel mai bun montaj: Joe Walker („Arrival”), John Gilbert („Hacksaw Ridge”), Tom Cross („La La Land”), Jennifer Lame („Manchester by the Sea”), Joan Sobel („Nocturnal Animals”)

Cele mai bune costume: Joanna Johnston („Allied”), Colleen Atwood („Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), Consolata Boyle („Florence Foster Jenkins”), Madeline Fontaine („Jackie”), Mary Zophres („La La Land”)

Cel mai bun sunet: „Arrival”, „Deepwater Horizon”, „Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, „Hacksaw Ridge”, „La La Land”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Arrival”, „Doctor Strange”, „Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, „The Jungle Book”, „Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Cel mai bun scurt-metraj de animație britanic: „The Alain Dimension”, „A Love Story”, „Tough”

Cel mai bun scurt-metraj britanic: „Consumed”, „Home”, „Mouth of Hell”, „The Party”, „Standby”

Cel mai promițător actor (votat de public): Anya Taylor-Joy, Laia Costa, Lucas Hedge, Ruth Negga, Tom Holland.