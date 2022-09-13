Farul şi Rapid continuă să conducă Superliga
• FC Botoşani – FC UTA Arad 1-2
Au marcat: 0-1 Juan Bautista Cascini (26), 0-2 Virgiliu Postolachi (31), 1-2 Shaquill Sno (53)
• Chindia Târgovişte – Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe 1-2
Au marcat: 0-1 Mario Rondón (37 penalty), 1-1 Godberg Cooper (43), 1-2 Ion Gheorghe (81 penalty)
• FC Hermannstadt – Petrolul Ploieşti
Au marcat: 1-0 Takayuki Seto (10 autogol), 1-1 Christian Irobiso (29), 2-1 Ionuţ Stoica (90+4)
• FC Universitatea Craiova – Rapid Bucureşti 1-0
Au marcat: 1-0 Sekou Sidibe (56)
• Farul Constanţa – FC Argeş Piteşti 3-0
Au marcat: 1-0 Constantin Grameni (7), 2-0 Tudor Băluţă (57), 3-0 Gabriel Torje (90)
• CFR Cluj – CS Universitatea Craiova 2-0
Au marcat: 1-0 Karlo Muhar (17), 2-0 Valerică Găman (27 autogol)
• CS Mioveni – Universitatea Cluj 0-1 (Fernandes 35)
• FCSB – Voluntari 1-1 (Miculescu (82)/ Nemec 90+7, penalty)
CLASAMENT
1.Farul Constanţa 10 6 3 1 19- 9 21
2.Rapid Bucureşti 10 7 0 3 10- 5 21
3.Hermannstadt 9 5 4 0 13- 6 19
4.Petrolul Ploieşti 10 5 2 3 10- 9 17
5.CFR Cluj 8 5 0 3 15- 9 15
6.UTA Arad 10 4 3 3 10-11 15
7.FCU Craiova 10 4 2 4 12-10 14
8.CSU Craiova 9 4 2 3 11-11 14
9.Sepsi 10 3 4 3 11- 8 13
10.FC Argeş 10 4 1 5 9-14 13
11.FC Botoşani 9 3 3 3 9- 9 12
12.FC Voluntari 10 2 3 5 7-11 9
13.FCSB 8 1 5 2 10-13 8
14.Universitatea Cluj 10 1 4 5 6-11 7
15.CS Mioveni 10 1 3 6 5-14 6
16.Chindia Târgovişte 9 0 3 6 10-17 3
Etapa 11 (16-19 septembrie): Voluntari – FCU Craiova, Ploieşti – Farul, UTA – Hermannstadt, Sepsi – Botoşani, Rapid – Mioveni, U. Cluj – Chindia, CSU Craiova – FCSB, Argeş – CFR.